Rep. Pramila Jayapal from Washington says she won't attend inauguration

Travis Pittman , KING 7:22 AM. PST January 16, 2017

SEATTLE -- Pramila Jayapal, who was just elected to the U.S. Congress out of Washington state, says she will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as President Friday.

"I think I'm in pretty good company when civil rights icon, representative John Lewis, says he's not going to attend the inauguration," said Jayapal, a Democrat representing Washington's 7th District.

Lewis, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960s, told NBC's Meet The Press Friday that he does not believe Trump is a legitimate president due to Russia's alleged interference in the election.

Trump responded, criticizing Lewis on Twitter.

Since then, about 20 members of Congress have said they will also not attend the inauguration.

On the floor of the House, Jayapal tried to object ten days ago when the electoral votes for president were certified. Her objection was shot down by Vice President Joe Biden.

