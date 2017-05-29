Rep. Jayapal reflects on first five months in Congress

US Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, addresses a peace vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar Olathe, Kansas, in Bellevue, Washington on March 5, 2017. Photo: JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JASON REDMOND, Custom)

SEATTLE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is a freshman in Congress in the minority party, but she's already gained some national attention as a leader within the progressive caucus.



She was named by The Hill as one of 10 freshman members to watch, so KING 5 checked in with Jayapal after five months on the job to talk everything from Memorial Day to budget to whether bi-partisan legislation is possible these days, given the political climate.

Jayapal became the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. House after winning the competitive race to replace longtime Seattle Congressman Jim McDermott, who retired last year.

As a member on both the House Budget and Judiciary Committees, as well as the subcommittee on immigration, Jayapal has taken aim at President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal and the administration’s immigration policies.

Jayapal represents Washington's 7th congressional district, which includes most of Seattle, Vashon Island, Edmonds, Shoreline, and parts of Burien.

Topics covered in extended interview:

- Reflections on Memorial Day

- Budget and what happens next: Where can common ground be found among Republicans and Democrats in Congress?

- With 31 legislative days left between now and August recess, can members reach a deal?

- What has surprised Jayapal the most as a freshman in Congress

- Recent bi-partisan congressional trip to India, Jayapal’s birth country

