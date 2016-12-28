Rep. DelBene wagers salmon in Peach Bowl bet

House of Representatives member-elect Suzan DelBene (D-WA) talks to reporters after a news conference to introduce 37 of the newly-elected House Democratic Members at the U.S. Capitol November 13, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: KING)

Can the Huskies pull out a Peach Bowl win?

Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene thinks so, and she even made a bet to prove it.

DelBene, D-WA, wagered a bet with an Alabama representative on whose team would win the Peach Bowl – No. 4 Washington or No. 1 Alabama.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, wagered Alabama barbeque, and DelBene wagered salmon from Puget Sound.

“Yea, Alabama is undoubtedly a solid football team with a prestigious history, but I have a feeling that things won’t be all peachy for them on Saturday,” DelBene said in a statement.

DelBene represents District 1, which includes Whatcom, Skagit, and Snohomish Counties, and part of King County.

She said Alabama hasn’t seen a passing attack as effective as UW’s, and the offense was capable of putting up some big numbers.

Alabama is the favorite, leading the Huskies by as much as a 14-point spread, according to Odds Shark. The Crimson Tide is also on the hunt for back-to-back national championships.

“Football and barbecue go hand-in-hand in the South,” Sewell said in a statement. “It is too bad that Congresswoman DelBene and her staff will miss out on the opportunity to savor great Alabama ribs when the Huskies lose in Atlanta on December 31st. Roll Tide Roll!”

