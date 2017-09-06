Rep. Dave Reichert will not seek re-election after 7 terms

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-8th District. (Photo: KING)

Congressman Dave Reichert (R-WA) will not seek re-election after serving seven terms as a member of Congress.

He made the announcement Wednesday morning in a statement saying, “It was not an easy decision but I believe it was the right one for my family and me. I have spent my entire career and devoted my life to service. I see this not just as a job, but as a calling - a calling I will not walk away from.”

Rep. Reichert is currently serving Washington’s 8th Congressional District. He previously served as King County sheriff.

Below is Reichert’s full statement:

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the greatest state in the world’s greatest nation for nearly five decades. First as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves for six years, then in the King County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years, and most recently as a seven term Member of Congress. I am humbled to have been trusted by the people of Washington’s 8th District to be their voice in Congress; it is an honor I have not taken lightly. Each and every day, I have committed to serving the 8th District and our nation with the heart of a servant.

"After spending time during the August work period with family and friends, reflecting on the past, discussing the future, and celebrating another birthday, I have decided this will be my last term and I will not run for reelection in November, 2018. It was not an easy decision but I believe it was the right one for my family and me. I have spent my entire career and devoted my life to service. I see this not just as a job, but as a calling - a calling I will not walk away from.

"Washington’s 8th Congressional District is home to the most talented people, a first-class business community, and a breathtaking natural landscape that is second to none. In my congressional career, I have always strived to improve the daily lives of my constituents and preserve the majestic beauty of our region. Whether it was through my work to expand the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area, improve our foster care system and combat sex trafficking, or secure equipment and resources for our first responders, I have taken this honor and responsibility seriously.

"Early on, the importance of trade to the region was clear. From serving on President Obama’s Export Council to battling to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank to leading the fight to pass the U.S.-Korea free trade agreement, I have always fought to give our exporters the chance to sell their goods and services around the world. Now, at this critical time, serving as the first Chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade from Washington State, I remain steadfast in my commitment to Washington’s workers, manufacturers and growers – the best in the world.

"Representing over 700,000 constituents takes a team. My team, many of which have been with me since the beginning, have served our community with the heart of a servant, putting constituents before themselves. Day in and out they have helped constituents receive government funds owed to them, get answers when their questions were bogged down in government bureaucracy, and acquire necessary equipment and services for our veterans. I am immensely proud of the work my staff has done.

"This decision has been difficult to say the least but the love for my family ultimately guided me. I look forward to spending time with my wife, Julie, our three grown children and six grandchildren. They have made great sacrifices and I owe them not only my gratitude but more time together.

"As I finish my last term in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will continue to fight for hard working families, small business and all that makes our community great. I am deeply humbled by the support the people have shown since being elected in 1996 to Sheriff. Every election has been an amazing honor. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this opportunity. God has blessed my family, my team and me as we have served.

"Thank you and God Bless America."

