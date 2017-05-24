Recovering addict running for Shoreline City Council

Jin-Ah Kim, a recovering opioid addict, is running for Shoreline City Council. (Photo: KING)

While many political candidates run from their troubled pasts, Jin-Ah Kim is embracing hers.

Kim is a recovering opioid addict. She says she has been sober for nearly four years and is now dedicating her life to saving others who have fallen into addiction.

That starts with a run for Shoreline City Council.

"Recovering people are probably the most resourceful, innovative people," she said. "We're folks who wake up broke every day and are rich by noon every single day."

As Kim planted signs bearing her name around town Wednesday, the campaign trail ran through a grocery store parking lot along Highway 99.

It's there she lost a dear friend to a heroin overdose.

Audrey was one of many Kim has lost.

"I've lost count," she said, wiping away tears. "I mean, this year alone I lost count after six. It's only May."

The 26-year-old daughter of Korean immigrants earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in upstate New York. It was there her addiction took hold. Kim got hooked on pain killers and ended up homeless for several months.

At the insistence of her parents, Kim returned to Washington. She met a stranger on a bus who recognized Kim was struggling. The stranger was a recovering addict and offered her a place to stay. That set Kim on the path to sobriety and a new life in politics.

Kim considers a position in public office her responsibility for the chaos she caused in the past.

"When we are well again it is our duty to right some of the wrongs that we made," she said.

Kim is pushing for more detox centers and mental health services in Shoreline. She favors safe injection sites and an income tax on individuals making more than $250,000 per year.

While Shoreline isn't known for being a city with drug issues, Kim says the city has seen its number of DUIs increase four-fold since 2015.

"This is a problem that impacts everyone in one way or another," she said. "We have to recognize addiction affects so many levels of our society."

