Raises proposed for governor, lawmakers despite gridlock

Despite gridlock and being held in contempt by the State Supreme Court, state lawmakers could get a raise this year and next.

The Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials proposed salary hikes for legislators, statewide elected officials and all judges in the state.

Governor Jay Inslee and state lawmakers would see a four percent raise over the next two Septembers.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler and the state’s judges will get a six percent raise over two years.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal would get an eight percent raise over those two years.

Kreidler and a representative for Reykdal requested the raises during the commission’s public meeting in January. No state lawmakers appeared before the panel requesting pay hikes.

Executive Director Teri Wright said the raises were proposed after comparing Washington’s salaries for elected officials to similar positions across the country.

She said they consider public comment and requests from elected officials.

“We don’t base the salaries on performance,” said Wright. “We think the performance is left up to the voters.”

The salary increases will be voted on by panel members during its May 17 meeting at the Radisson Gateway Sea-Tac, starting at 9 a.m.

