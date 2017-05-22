Proposed bill would ban masks in public spaces

Photo: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

A new bill introduced in the state Senate Monday would ban masks on public streets, making it a misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 5941 claims that recent demonstrations with masked protesters have become “a threat to public safety.”

“Under the guise of political speech, acts of vandalism and violence have occurred, which impact the health, safety, and welfare of citizens of the state,” bill sponsor Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, wrote in the bill.

On May Day, about 75 masked protesters in Olympia turned violent, throwing rocks at police using slingshots. Fourteen people were arrested across Western Washington.

In the bill, Honeyford argued that “common sense legislation” is necessary to distinguish between masks used for reasonable purposes and those used to hide one’s identity or commit crime.

The proposed measure would ban people from wearing a mask, hood, or device that conceals a person’s identity on public streets, entryways, or places frequented by the general public. It would also ban masks on state owned property and meetings on private property, unless written permission has been granted.

The stipulations would not apply to children under 16 years old. Head coverings and religious scarves, holiday costumes, sports uniforms, and employment gear are excluded.

