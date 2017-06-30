Seattle (Photo: KING)

Under a new state budget proposal awaiting a vote from the Washington Legislature, residents in 185 school districts will see a decrease in their property tax by 2021 and 110 districts will see an increase.



Republican Sen. John Braun said he worked hard to make it a balanced weight. House Democratic budget negotiators said that while the increase in some districts, including Seattle, is causing some of their caucus angst, it was the best solution they could agree to.



The proposed 2017-2019 spending plan adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education.

The budget released overnight Friday also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought more money for psychiatric care as the state's largest mental hospital faced staffing and safety problems.



Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.

