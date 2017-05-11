POLITICO: Rep. Dave Reichert considered for FBI director

Rep. Dave Reichert, R, Wash. (Photo: KING)

Washington Rep. Dave Reichert, R-8th District, could be a contender for the next FBI director, according to POLITICO.

POLITICO reported Thursday that Reichert’s name was one of many “bouncing around” to replace James Comey, who was fired earlier this week.

Reichert’s office said they have not been contacted about the position.

“However, the Congressman has always considered every opportunity to serve our country,” Breanna Deutsch, a spokesperson for Reichert, wrote in an email.

A former King County Sheriff, Reichert has served in the House since 2005. Reichert’s district includes Issaquah, Auburn, and Wenatchee.

Comey was fired amid an investigation of Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election. In Comey’s termination letter, President Donald Trump said Comey was "not able to effectively lead the bureau."

© 2017 KING-TV