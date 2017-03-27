Pierce County to roll out redesigned ballots, new election system

Voters will fill in a bubble to designate their candidate choice on the new Pierce County ballots. (Photo: KING)

Pierce County voters will mail off redesigned ballots using a new election system in the August primary.

The county is rolling out a new taxpayer-funded $780,000 Clear Ballot election system that's expected to reduce errors and make voting calculations more efficient.

“It’s incredibly important if you want to have good voter turnout that part of the recipe for success is that voters understand and trust that their vote is counted properly and that every vote is counted,” said Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson.

The system allows elections officials to make a digital image of a ballot. It’s expected to be more accurate, efficient, and reduce human errors.

"The ballots are all reviewable now at any time without having to call a recount,” said Anderson.

There will be ballot changes for voters used to connecting a line to complete an arrow to choose a candidate.

On old Pierce County ballots, voted would draw a line and complete an arrow to designate their vote. (Photo: KING)

"It was annoying,” said Sagan Cheaney. "I'm just being honest."

She's not alone.

"For some reason people would make marks all over the place," said Anderson, who said the old ballot wasn’t very intuitive.

The new ballots will have bubbles for folks to fill in.

There will also be newer machines for those who are disabled. The machines will have font and color options and as well as improved audio volume.

Pierce County voters can see how the system works Thursday, March 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pierce County Elections Center.

