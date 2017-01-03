Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier sworn into office

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier was sworn into office Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to serve as county executive in 16 years.

Dammeier is replacing Democrat Pat McCarthy, who served as executive since 2009, but Dammeier doesn’t think the change in party should cause turmoil.

"This is not about partisan politics,” Dammeier said. “This is about delivering services to the citizens of Pierce County."

That's why Dammeier can appreciate the message he says was left from McCarthy: "Welcome Bruce and team! Good luck, Pat and team." It’s a message he says he appreciates and speaks to the way he wants to conduct business in this county.

For Dammeier, that means creating more opportunities for people who live in the county.

“The number one thing for us is creating jobs,” he said. “We've got to get good family wage jobs. That's very important. Give people options other than commuting to Seattle to get a good paying job."

The biggest challenges, however, will likely be tackling a growing homeless and mental health crisis in the county.

"We're going to work very hard to reevaluate how we're delivering services to find a way to deliver it more efficiently and more effectively," Dammeier said.

At the end of 2016, the Pierce County Council didn't pass a mental health tax, making it the only urban county in the state without a specific tax to generate money to deliver mental health services. Moving forward, Dammeier hopes the government won't be the only player in the game to tackle these issues.

"It's no longer government doing things alone,” Dammeier said. “We've got to bring in the business community, the non-profit community, the faith community, the education community to solve some of these really pressing problems, like mental health and homelessness."

