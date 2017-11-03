Seattle mayoral candidates make final push ahead of election

Seattle Mayoral Candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon spar in a debate on October 24, 2017 at the Starbucks Support Center. (Photo: KING)

Five days until ballots are due, and candidates across the region are making their final case to voters.

Turnout in King County stands around 12 percent as of Thursday with projected turnout estimated at 48 percent, according to an Elections Office spokeswoman.

Both Seattle mayoral campaigns sense a high number of still undecided voters, so both candidates’ final push will focus on getting out the vote.

“I feel really determined, and like we’re really building momentum,” said candidate Cary Moon on Thursday afternoon before meeting with seniors at the Merrill Gardens on First Hill.

Her opponent, Jenny Durkan, also mingled with senior voters this week stopping at the Southeast Seattle Senior Center for a lunchtime visit Wednesday.

Durkan’s campaign has revolved around meetings with various community groups and neighborhood walking tours. Her campaign lists three dozen across Seattle since she entered the race.

The campaign also counts hundreds of volunteers and 27,000 doors canvassed, according to a spokeswoman.

The Moon campaign hasn’t yet released details of its number of volunteers or canvassing efforts. However, Moon notes her four sisters have flown in from across the country to help in the final days, calling them her 'secret weapon.'

Individual voter outreach efforts aside, both candidates count 86 forums and more than 50 debates, leading up to Election Day.

“We’ve been in every part of the city talking about the issues with everyone, but the best part everyone is engaged.”

While Moon has criticized Durkan for her backing by the Seattle business community and significant independent spending by the Chamber of Commerce's political arm, Durkan points to a coalition that includes key labor groups, small businesses, and the Coalition of Immigrants Refugees and Communities of Colors.

“I think it’s going to be the beautiful quilt of all of Seattle that will make or break this election,” said Durkan. “I hope we have higher turnout in the general, because the more people who get involved in the city, the better shot you have at fixing the issues facing the city.”

Cary Moon, meanwhile, believes her chances could be helped by the youth vote.

“We know people are angry at what happened in November; we know people want real solutions in this city. Does that mean the electorate is going to be bigger and younger than usual? We don’t know, but maybe.”

A Moon campaign volunteer says he thinks lower-income voters could also make a difference in the race, as well as Seattleites who were split across a large field of progressive, grassroots candidates during the primary.

“A lot of people are tired of big establishment candidates winning because of money,” said 21-year-old Ian Calvert who says he was drawn to the Moon campaign because of her housing platform.

“I went to Garfield High School, and I’ve had a lot of friends, their families or them have had to move out of the city because they could no longer afford the rising housing costs,” said Calvert.

Meanwhile, at Jenny Durkan campaign headquarters, volunteer Dexter Tang lists homelessness as his number one issue.

“I think she has the right experience and the right ability to bring people together to actually lead our city in a positive place,” said Tang.

Tang who says he’s been volunteering with the campaign since May says Durkan voters cite experience and her professional background as reasons for their support.

The campaigns held dueling phone banks Thursday night, efforts that will only ramp up in the final days ahead.

