Obamacare repeal could affect 200K, King County executive says

SEATTLE – King County Executive Dow Constantine said 200,000 people could be impacted by the loss of the Affordable Care Act.

He made the statement at a press conference Monday, amidst concerns the new federal administration follows through on threats to repeal the act. President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday to begin the process of dismantling the legislation.

However, on Monday, two Republican Senators, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine proposed an alternative called the Patient Freedom Act. They said the act, if approved, would give states the right to maintain the existing system or upgrade to another plan.

Amy Knickrehm of North Seattle, who testified at the press conference and suffers from fibromyalgia, says the ACA allowed her to seek treatment and manage the disorder. She wants to maintain status quo.

"I absolutely 100 percent connect this to the ACA,” she said. “I would not be able to have the life I do have."

