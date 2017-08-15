Nikkita Oliver: 'The work we're doing is much bigger than a single election'

File photo of Nikkita Oliver

Mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver addressed her supporters Tuesday afternoon, following the official certification of primary results by King County Elections.

With all ballots counted, Oliver finished 1,170 votes behind second place finisher Cary Moon. The difference does not meet the county’s threshold for an automatic recount.

Oliver indicated she does not plan on requesting a recount at this point. However, she said she’s consulting with the newly formed Seattle People’s Party to discuss next steps for their movement.

Oliver’s campaign pursed contested ballots with signature challenges. Last week, there were an estimated 1,800 challenged ballots in Seattle, according to a spokeswoman with King County Elections. Both former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan and Moon said they supported Oliver's efforts to address the outstanding ballot challenges.

“I believe the work we’re doing is much bigger than a single election, and us not being in that number two spot, in my opinion, serves a bigger interest,” Oliver said.

“I am raised believing and knowing that our ancestors have been doing this work for a long time and that the outcome of this primary is exactly what it’s supposed to be. And the more important question for myself and others is what is our commitment to doing this work and are we really willing to put in 100 percent even when the system does not seem to pan out the way we want it to?”

With Tuesday’s certification, Durkan and Moon officially advance to the November General Election.

Moon gave kudos to Oliver in a statement Tuesday and said she was "inspired" that the People's Party would continue to grow in Seattle.

"The Peoples Party and Nikkita Oliver's campaign amplified the voices of those who often feel Seattle is no longer for them, and engaged thousands across Seattle in this important election," Moon said. "Our city is stronger for their work."

When asked whether she plans on endorsing one of the candidates ahead of the general, Oliver said she isn't making a decision at this time.

“I plan on expecting both candidates to show a track record of commitment to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised in this city. And that by their work they will show whether or not they deserve the support and backing of not just myself or the party, but whether or not they deserve the support and backing of the communities who we have been able to rally and galvanize,” said Oliver.

“I think it’s actually upon them to show and tell. And we’re going to show up as organizers, as voters, as members of this community as we have for the past five months. We’ll continue to do that through this election, and more importantly, we’ll continue to do that post this election,” she continued.

Oliver also said she is planning to host and moderate a mayoral forum between Durkan and Moon.

State statute prohibits a candidate from declaring a write-in candidacy in the general if their name has already appeared on the ballot. However, it’s unknown whether a different name could be used.

“Nothing is off the table,” Oliver said Tuesday.

However, she stressed her primary focus, for now, remains on building her movement.

