Northwest group sues to reunite families following Trump order

SEATTLE - An immigration rights group has filed a federal class-action lawsuit saying President Trump's executive order is blocking efforts by legal residents to reunite with their children.



Trump's order prohibits entry of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The lawsuit filed by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project says the order is unconstitutional.



One woman named in the lawsuit has a 6-year-old son in Somali. The woman is an American citizen who has been trying to bring the boy to the U.S., but now the visa process has been suspended.



Another plaintiff is a lawful permanent resident who has a 16-year-old son stranded in Syria. They were in the final stage of processing to bring him to the U.S., but now everything has stopped.



The lawsuit asks a judge to intervene and stop the application of the part of the order that suspends visas to citizens of those seven countries.

