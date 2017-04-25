Seattle income tax backers aim for July vote

Olympia (Photo: SEASTOCK)

Seattle's proposal for a city income tax on high earners could be voted on as early as this summer. A draft resolution put forward by Councilmember Lisa Herbold this week aims for a vote by July.

The income tax plan has been in the headlines since last week, when Mayor Ed Murray vocalized support for the idea at a mayoral candidates forum.

However, a coalition of local progressive groups called “Trump proof Seattle” said they’ve been working on the plan for months.

“Before that day, we did not know (the mayor) was on board with this proposal,” Katie Wilson of the Transit Riders Union said. “We had been reaching out to his office. We’re thrilled that he’s taking up the banner.”

Wilson told said Councilmember Herbold has taken the lead on the council side. Her draft resolution cites the “Trump Proof Seattle” coalition’s specific proposal of a 1.5 percent tax on income in excess of $250,000 per year.

“What we’re proposing is to tax only income in excess of that threshold. So for instance, if you make $251,000 a year, you’d only be taxed on that $1,000 dollars,” Wilson explained. “We estimate that that will raise over $125 million dollars a year in the City of Seattle.”



Wilson said it’s too early to discuss how she would like to see the money used, if the plan is approved. Proponents fully expect an intense court battle first.

“We expect it to be challenged. If that legal process is expedited, we hope it could get to the Supreme Court in a year and a half,” she said.

Critics expect a much longer, protracted fight. At issue, the uniformity provision in the Washington state constitution, which states “taxes need to be uniform upon the same class of property.”

Since the 1930s, the court has ruled that income is property, meaning the city’s plan wouldn’t be illegal unless the State Supreme Court reinterprets the law.

Both supporters and critics acknowledge Washington has a very broad definition of property, as defined by the current law.

"The word 'property' as used herein shall mean and include everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership," reads Article VII of the state constitution.

“We need an answer from the court,” said Mayor Murray, speaking to KING 5 at an event on Saturday. “Is this legal? Is it constitutional? Because otherwise, we are not going to be able to take care of our needs in education, transportation, homelessness.”

The Mayor’s Office said he’s now working with Councilmember Herbold on moving the city legislation forward.

The Seattle City Council could consider an ordinance, as early as Monday, establishing intent to work on the issue and set a timeline.

Supporters hope the actual ordinance gets a vote as early as July. If passed, there’s little question it would be challenged, eventually becoming a “test case” for the state courts.

“It would be groundbreaking,” Wilson said. “Not only would Seattle have this new progressive revenue source, but we’d be opening the way for other municipalities in Washington state to do the same thing and also building momentum for statewide tax reform.

Vocal opponents of the city's plan, so far, include the Washington Policy Center.

"As a general policy, Washington Policy Center opposes imposing a state or local income tax because it would deprive Washington of one of the few economic advantages we have compared to other states," Paul Guppy of the Washington Policy Center said.

Critics also point out a state statute that prohibits cities and counties from imposing a tax on net income. Wilson said her proposal doesn't conflict with the statute since it's a tax on "adjusted gross income."

