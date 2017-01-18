Washington Republicans travel to D.C. for inauguration

Washington State Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison is among the delegation to travel to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: KING)

Washington State Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison purchased her plane ticket to Washington D.C. back in June when national polls failed to predict what’s now considered the biggest presidential upset in political history.

“I was sure it was going to happen, and I figured I would buy the ticket when it was inexpensive,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being with the Republicans who have waited eight years to win an election.”

As part of Washington’s link to the Republican National Committee, Hutchison will likely have access to President-elect Donald Trump during the festivities this week. When asked what she thinks that conversation will be like, Hutchison said he will probably ask her a question.

“I always, as anyone would, begin by greeting, and his first response is a question. I’ve never had anything different than that,” Hutchison said of previous encounters with the President-elect during campaign season.

“Those who are meeting with him at Trump tower are surprised to find out that he does more listening than talking,” she continued.

King County GOP Chair Lori Sotelo will also be making the trip to D.C. to witness the inauguration, as well as several 2016 delegates to the Republican National Convention, including Hossein Khorram of Bellevue.

“He’s a true leader. He’s a manager; he’s a manager who can get things done,” Khorram said. “The time for sugarcoating and sweet talk is over. We want results and Donald Trump will deliver the results.”

Khorram, a Muslim American, was part of a Middle Eastern Advisory Board for the Trump campaign during election season, a period marked by controversial statements by the President-elect about the Muslim-community, such as a ban on Muslim immigrants entering the United States.

“The way he said it was blunt, I understand that. But we do have a problem, and we need to fix this problem, and the Middle Eastern American community wants to become part of the solution. They are willing to go to work for Donald Trump and secure a safer community here and abroad,” said Khorram.

While the President-elect’s fans remain resolute, the country remains divided just days before the 45th President is sworn into office.

“It’s going to take a little time to heal,” Khorram said.

“What everybody yearns for is for the country to come together,” Hutchison said. “Whether or not that is possible, I don’t know, but it’s not going to come together, because Republicans embrace the leftist philosophy. We’re just not going to do that. We’re going to hold firm, and I think that might be one of the reasons why the left is so incensed with Donald Trump, because he’s going to move us back to the center where, as Dan Evans would say, the work of governing gets done, in the center of politics.”

