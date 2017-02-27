Washington lawmakers invite special guests to Trump's address

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a confirmation hearing of Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) January 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

Several Washington state Representatives and Senators announced they were bringing special guests to President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

Most others are not bringing special guests.

For these lawmakers, it’s a chance to make a statement about how they feel about Trump’s agenda, especially on healthcare and minority and LGBT rights.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is bringing Marci Owens, an LGBT rights advocate, and Danni Askini, executive director of the Gender Justice League and Trans Pride Seattle.

“I am so proud that Marci and Danni will be joining me tomorrow to send President Trump a clear message about what so many in our country believe—that we should continue working to move our health care system in the right direction and keep building on the progress we’ve made to ensure everyone, regardless of who they are or who they love, feels safe and welcome in their own country,” said Murray in a statement.

Aneelah Afzali, executive director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network, will join Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-7th District, a freshman Congressman.

“She represents everything good about our country and I could not be prouder to have her as my guest. The president cannot hide from those he is threatening,”Jayapal said in a statement. “Here’s my message for Donald Trump: Our State of the Union is strong when all of our communities are strong.”

Rep. Denny Heck, D-10th District, invited Kelty Pierce, a freshman from the University of Washington, who has benefited from the Affordable Care Act.

“She will be there to find out what President Trump and the Republicans plan to do for the millions like her who have received affordable, lifesaving care due to the ACA,” said a spokesperson for Heck.

