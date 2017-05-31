KING
Trump posts vague, midnight tweet about 'negative press covfefe'

William Cummings , USA TODAY , KSDK 6:25 AM. PDT May 31, 2017

Donald Trump has been active on Twitter since his return from his first overseas trip as president. And he kept the ball rolling with a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

But it is not at all clear what the president was tweeting about.

"Despite the negative press covfefe," Trump wrote, and nothing more.

Even if we assume "covfefe" was a typo and the president meant to type "coverage," it remains a mystery what the tweet refers to.

After the tweet was deleted, President Trump tweeted “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

 

Perhaps it was meant as a follow-up to his previous tweet, in which he retweeted a Fox and Friends tweet citing an unnamed source who said, "Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting."

Unsurprisingly, most of Trump's fellow Twitter users jumped all over the apparent mistake. #Covfefe quickly became a trending topic, and a quick check on GoDaddy revealed the domain name covfefe.com was already taken.

 

 

 

 

 

 

