See the final White House tweets for President Obama

Ryan Haidet , WKYC 7:32 AM. PST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- During President Obama’s final night as Commander in Chief, the White House shared an image on Twitter that has taken social media by storm.

The picture shows the White House washed in a colorful rainbow.

“Because you fought to make it happen, marriage equality is the law of the land, and we made progress on ensuring that all are created equal,” the tweet declared.

The image was retweeted more than 31,000 times and liked 75,000 times in just 16 hours.

It was one in a series of tweets by @WhiteHouse highlighting some of President Obama’s accomplishments through his eight years in office.

Meanwhile, President Obama posted several tweets himself.

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


