President Trump's speech sets new Twitter record

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

The U.S. has never had a president who loves to tweet as much as President Trump and the numbers from his first speech to Congress show that Twitter loves him back.

Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday was the most tweeted State of the Union or joint session speech ever with 3 million tweets compared to the previous record of 2.6 million, according to Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio. Former president Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union speech was the old record holder.

The top-tweeted moment was when Trump called on Congress "to repeal and replace Obamacare." Second was, "We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens" — the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens — and the third was "We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God."

And here is the most re-tweeted tweet of the night:

We are one people, with one destiny.



We all bleed the same blood.



We all salute the same flag.



And we are all made by the same God. — President Trump (@POTUS) March 1, 2017

