Pence rallies GOP to kill Obamacare; Obama plots defense

Vice President-elect Mike Pence (C) is accompanied by Counselor to the President-elect Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway (L) and Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) as they head to a meeting with House Republicans January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Custom)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders continued to insist Wednesday that their plan to dismantle Obamacare remains on a fast track with Trump poised to act on his first day in office in a little more than two weeks.

But after Vice President-elect Mike Pence met Wednesday with GOP congressional leaders to plot the demise of the Affordable Care Act, he and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., offered few details about their plan of attack.

And even Trump offered some cautionary political advice to his own party to make sure Democrats retain blame for the problems with the law.

The GOP-controlled Senate, meanwhile, voted 51-48 Wednesday to move ahead with debate on a budget resolution for fiscal year 2017 that would include instructions for repealing the 2010 law. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote no.

The Senate was expected to debate the resolution into next week with the goal of approving it by Jan. 20, Trump’s inauguration day.

While Pence was meeting with GOP leaders at one end of the Capitol, President Obama huddled with congressional Democrats at the other end to plot how to protect his signature legislative achievement.

Members who attended the closed-door meeting said Obama rallied Democrats to make sure Americans know the consequences of repealing the law. "He has encouraged us to fight, which we made clear we were already going to do," said Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Senator Patty Murray, the third ranking Democrat in her caucus, warned that premiums could skyrocket with a repeal, based on market uncertainty.

“If Republicans think creating chaos and causing chaos in our healthcare system, heightening economic uncertainty and burdening our seniors and families with higher healthcare costs somehow makes our country great again, stronger again…they’ve got another thing coming,” said Murray, ranking Democrat of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

President-elect Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, Representative Tom Price, will go before Murray’s committee during his nomination hearing, as part of the confirmation process.

Senator Murray had a closed door meeting with Price Wednesday, ahead of the hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Murray called their views on healthcare “starkly different,” in a statement released following their meeting.

“I expect a thorough, rigorous vetting and hearing process,” she added.

The two camps disagreed on the extent of the coming changes, but they both focused on what might come next — and on political blame.

“Now Republicans in Congress are like the dog who caught the bus,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after meeting with Obama. “They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place."

Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the fourth ranking Republican in the U.S. House, didn’t give specifics as to how healthcare would be fixed, but spoke in general terms about how the government is not working. She used the closure of the Washington Monument as an example.

“You think about the families, the individuals that travel from all around the country, from Eastern Washington, it’s a long trip, maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the Washington Monument, and yet they’ll be met with a closed sign, because the federal government is going to take more than two years to fix an elevator,” said McMorris Rodgers. “This is just one example, but people are dealing with these types of roadblocks every day, at the VA, at the Doctors office.”

And Trump tried to make sure any public dissatisfaction with the health care system is attached to Democrats.

“Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Pence said he stressed to Republicans in their closed-door session the importance of “reminding people” of Obama’s broken promises on health care.

“(Trump) admonished the Congress to be careful and I reiterated that. We’re talking about people’s lives,” Pence said. “But we’re also talking about a policy that has been a failure virtually since its inception. We intend to, over the course of the coming days and weeks, to be speaking directly to the American people about that failure.”

A record number of Americans, 6.4 million, had signed up for health insurance through the 2017 Obamacare program as of mid-December, according to White House officials, about 400,000 more than the previous record by that time. Registration continues through Jan. 31. About 9 percent of Americans lack health insurance, less than half the rate before Obamacare took effect.

Contributing: Natalie Brand and Erin Kelly.

