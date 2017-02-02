Minnesota attorney general joins Washington in immigration lawsuit

The United States Capitol, center, the Capitol Reflecting Pool, foreground, the U.S. Supreme Court, back left of Capitol, the Library of Congress Jefferson Building, back right of the Capitol and the RFK Stadium, center background, Wednesday, May 31, 2006, in Washington. (Photo: MANUEL BALCE CENETA, AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's attorney general has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's recent immigration order.



The lawsuit alleges the order is unconstitutional and should not be enforced. Lori Swanson's office announced Wednesday night that the state will join the complaint filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.



The lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing within 14 days. Both attorneys general are Democrats.



The White House says Trump's immigration ban aims to make the country safer.



Massachusetts, Virginia and New York have also joined the lawsuit. Democratic state attorneys general have been coordinating legal action over immigration, environmental protections, health care, and other major issues since Trump was elected.

