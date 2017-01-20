Empty photo frames show a White House in transition

The pictures have been stripped from West Wing walls, leaving empty frames to be filled by the incoming administration.
Pic of hallway in West Wing with Obama photos taken down #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/IYGtKomkWV— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2017
Under President Obama, they held a rotating crop of his favorite pictures taken by White House photographer Pete Souza and other staff photographers.
Obama sent a bunch of farewell tweets before his tea date with the Trumps.
It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs