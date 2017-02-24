Democrats split ahead of DNC chair vote Saturday

Supporters rally for Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., ahead of the DNC vote for chair. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Democratic activists will vote Saturday on the future face of their Party, hoping to turnaround a series of losses from top of the ticket down bottom.

The front runners to lead the Democratic National Committee are Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, known as a progressive firebrand and Tom Perez, the former Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama.

“It is definitely neck and neck. It will come down to the last couple of votes tomorrow,” said Washington State’s new Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski, among the 447 DNC committee members who will vote.

While Podlodowski supports Ellison, Governor Jay Inslee, who also has a vote Saturday, will back Tom Perez, according to a spokesperson.

"We are absolutely seeing a Sanders, Clinton showdown, again," said political analyst Marco Lowe of Seattle University.

NBC's Chuck Todd said while both Ellison and Perez are similarly progressive on the issues, he believes it may come down to style and perception.

“There are enough members of the DNC who come from the mainstream of the Democratic Party, who are concerned that the elevation of Ellison would create a perception of moving too far left if you’re trying to win back Midwestern states, like a Wisconsin or Michigan,” said Todd.

“It’s not a question of moving left or right, I think it's a reset and a real expression of our values as Democrats,” countered Podlodowski.

Podlodowski’s own election this year over former State Party Chair Jaxon Ravens represents the kind of grassroots shakeup that could happen on Saturday.



“I think what you have in someone like Keith Ellison is someone who understands grass roots politics very well at a time when you see more and more people want to get engaged and participate,” Podlodowski said by phone.

“I'm really pleased with his commitment to state parties and making sure we're not just looking at presidential elections, the way the DNC has done in the past, certainly in the in past cycle, but looking at everything from school board on up and making sure we have good Democrats running,” she said of Ellison, whom she’s supporting.



Congressman Ellison, endorsed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren has called for energizing Democratic activists and focusing on the working people.



Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who was mentioned last year on the list of possible Hillary Clinton VP choices, also calls for organizing from the grassroots.

With growing movements like "Indivisible," Democratic leaders are hoping to turn the energy and anger evident on the streets into actual results on Election Day, targeting the gains that Republicans have made in recent years, top to bottom.



In addition to Ellison and Perez running for DNC chair, other candidates include South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig and Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown.

The 447 DNC members voting are comprised of State Chairs and vice-chairs, Party activists and groups and other Party leaders.

Washington State will have nine votes, including Podlodowski, vice chair, four DNC members, two appointees by the DNC chair, as well as incoming Democratic Governors Association Chair Governor Jay Inslee, according to a party spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Governor Inslee told KING 5 that he is not voting in person, but his first round vote will go to Perez.

A simple majority, or 224 votes, is needed to win.

