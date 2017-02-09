Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images (Photo: Zach Gibson, Custom)

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn't block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

The court says the U.S. government hasn't shown a likelihood it will succeed in appealing to reinstate Trump's travel ban. It also hasn't shown that failure to reinstate the ban would cause irreparable injury.

Related: Appeals court ruling

The panel of three judges noted that Washington state and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination. They also said Washington state proved it had the legal right to bring the lawsuit over Trump's travel ban by alleging its universities would suffer harm. That was one of the questions that the judges considered.

Their decision was unanimous.

The court says the U.S. government hadn't pointed to any evidence that anyone from the countries named in the executive order had committed a "terrorist attack" in the U.S.

"Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all,” the panel said. “We disagree, as explained above."

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit. A number of refugees and immigrants affected by the ban have since resumed travel.

Trump responded to the ruling on Twitter, saying “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

After the ruling, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was reviewing the decision and “considering its options.”

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee applauded the ruling calling it “a victory for Washington State and indeed the entire country.”

“The decision underscores the serious constitutional issues with President Trump’s executive order and emphasizes what Attorney General Ferguson has said throughout this case: that no one is above the law, not even the president,” Inslee said in a statement.

Related: Oregon backs Washington state lawsuit against Trump immigration order

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

Copyright 2017 KING