2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017.
Here is a list of events leading up to the historic day:
Friday, January 20, 2017
- Morning Worship Service (8:30 a.m.)
- Procession to the Capitol
- Vice-President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
-
President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
U.S. Capitol (noon)
- Inaugural Address
- Departure of Outgoing President
- Inaugural Luncheon
- Inaugural Parade (3 p.m.)
Pennsylvania Avenue
(Ticket required for special viewing areas. No ticket required for general public viewing areas.)
- Inaugural Balls
(Ticket required – limited availability.)
Saturday, January 21, 2017
- National Prayer Service
Washington National Cathedral
