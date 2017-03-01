Murray non-committal on public vote on soda tax

pepsi_coke_cans (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Mayor Ed Murray signaled Wednesday a likely push to implement a soda tax without a public vote.

Speaking before the Seattle Rotary, Murray said he was "not sure" if the tax would go to a vote, or be done “council-matically.”

Murray has pitched a 2 cent an ounce tax on soda to help spend $16 million a year on education and close a gap with minority communities.

Jones Soda and the Washington Beverage Association have both spoken out in opposition.

Murray also defended his pitch for a more-than quarter billion dollar property tax to pay for homeless services admitting, "I don't think we have a choice."

"If this problem continues to grow, the value we have in our homes will go down, the value we have in our neighborhoods will go down. Is it a tax I would choose? No it is a regressive tax," he told the Rotary.

He also told the crowd, that the $275 million measure "will not solve the homeless problem,” but it is needed, because "you're looking at a series of failed systems."

