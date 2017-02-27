Meeting at White House was 'troubling,' Inslee says

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Governor Jay Inslee, who was one of 46 governors who attended a meeting with President Donald Trump Monday, said he left the White House with little reassurances.

The Governor described conversations about healthcare and the future of the Affordable Care Act as "very troubling and disturbing."

"He frankly didn't demonstrate any recognition of the issues," Inslee said during a phone conference with reporters following the meeting.

Trump called the Affordable Care Act "a failed disaster," during prepared remarks to the visiting governors.

The President also touched on topics including defense spending, infrastructure spending and streamlining regulations. However, much of the focus and interest among governors remained on the Affordable Care Act.

“Now, I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject,” he said. “Nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated."

While in a separate meeting with healthcare insurers, Trump indicated a replacement plan would be “released fairly soon.”

Inslee did not speak directly to Trump during the meeting Monday, but he did ask a question of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

“I expressed the fact that there’s huge anxiety about this among the 750,000 people who have insurance in Washington because of the Affordable Care Act,” Inslee said. “I asked him to give assurances that whatever replaced the Affordable Care Act would not result in people losing insurance, would not result in them in having some replacement of less value…he simply failed to give us that assurance.”

Washington state is considered one of the locations where the Affordable Care Act has worked best. Although, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law remains a source of division among Democratic and Republican Governors.

Further divisions exist among Republican Governors, particularly among states that chose to expand Medicaid.

Trump has indicated he would give back more power to individual states. When asked if that means Washington state could choose to keep ACA intact, Inslee said that’s not yet known.

Other topics covered in phone press briefing included immigration, trade, and the Governor's response to the idea of buying health insurance across state lines.

