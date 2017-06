KING 5 / Survey USA poll

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan emerge as the frontrunners in a wide-open mayoral primary, according to an exclusive KING 5/KUOW poll conducted by SurveyUSA.



However, a sizable chunk of undecided voters, nearly 40 percent, makes the 21-candidate race far from a foregone conclusion, according to pollster Jay Leve.

