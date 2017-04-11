KING
Mayor's attorney: 'Case should be dropped' after doctor examined genitalia

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's attorney says the information they have is a game changer in the lawsuit filed against the city official.

Russ Walker, KING 5:45 PM. PDT April 11, 2017

The attorney for Mayor Ed Murray today says a physical examination of his client proves a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse is without basis.

Attorney Bob Sulkin released medical records from an examination of Murray's genitals during a press conference at his downtown Seattle offices Tuesday.

Last week, a plaintiff identified only by the initials D.H. filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Murray abused him sexually in the 1980s. The plaintiff was a minor at the time, and his lawsuit alleges that Murray paid him for sex on multiple occasions.

The lawsuit includes D.H.'s description of Murray's penis. D.H. "had a distictive genital region, including reddish pubic hair and a unique mole on his scrotum – it is a small bump."

Sulkin said Murray was examined Tuesday morning by his own general doctor at the PolyClinic in Seattle. That examination, Sulkin said, showed no mole or bump or evidence of a removed mole on the mayor's genitals.

"This is game changing," Sulkin said. "This is the heart of the allegations and they are false. The complaint is merit-less and now proven to be as such."

Sulkin claimed D.H. "provided false information to his own lawyers," and as a result, Sulkin said the entire case against his client "is gutted."

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

