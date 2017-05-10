Mayor Murray's final campaign disclosure report released

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's final disclosure report reveals $25,000 in polling and $30,000 in communication consulting at the end of his campaign.

Murray had raised more than $400,000 but burned through much of it. His ending balance is $88,028.05, according to what he filed Wednesday with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

That money can be used to reimburse or partially reimburse donors up to their original contribution amount, according to Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission. Or it can go to a charity, the state general fund, political party, etc.

The mayor's campaign says they're still working to determine how the surplus funds will be used.

Full rules from SEEC below.

B. The surplus funds, including each capital asset for which the candidate or political committee paid $200 or more, or reported as an in-kind contribution with a value of $200 or more, may be disposed of only in one or more of the following ways:



1. Return the surplus to contributors in respective amounts not to exceed each contributor's original contribution;



2. Transfer the surplus to the personal account of a candidate, or of a treasurer or other individual as reimbursement for lost earnings incurred as a result of the election campaign. Such lost earnings shall be verifiable as unpaid salary or, when the candidate, treasurer or individual is not salaried, as an amount not to exceed income received by the candidate, treasurer, or individual for services rendered during an appropriate corresponding time period. All lost earnings incurred shall be documented, and a record thereof shall be maintained by the candidate, treasurer, or individual or by the political committee as the lost earnings accrue. The committee shall maintain such information as a part of the campaign records;



3. Transfer the surplus to a political party or to a caucus of the state legislature;



4. Donate the surplus to a charitable organization registered in accordance with RCW Chapter 19.09;



5. Transmit the surplus to the state treasurer for deposit in the general fund;



6. A candidate who was elected to the office sought, or that candidate's political committee, may transfer the surplus campaign funds to an account created under Section 2.04.480 for that individual's nonreimbursed expenses of that public office. This transfer shall be treated as a contribution for purposes of Section 2.04.480;

