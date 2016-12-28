Locals react to Kerry's Middle East policy speech, hope for peace

Secretary of State John Kerry. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - With weeks left as Secretary of State, John Kerry warned peace between Israel and Palestine is at risk and called on both sides to negotiate a peace plan that includes the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

“Despite our best efforts, over the years, the two state solution are now in serious jeopardy,” Kerry said during a speech Wednesday morning. “The truth is that trends on the ground, violence, terrorism, incitement (ph), settlement expansion, and the seemingly endless occupation, they are combining to destroy hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing an irreversible one state reality that most people do not actually want.”

Kerry’s address comes after the United States abstained from a U.N. vote condemning Israeli settlements as a violation of international law.

“To me, what really stuck out was that the onus was placed on the Israelis,” said Lila Cohen, regional director of American Jewish Committee in Seattle. “There was reference to Palestinian incitement to violence and other issues with Palestinian leadership. But, once again, as we see often in the UN and in the media, an unfair weight is placed on the Israelis and their actions."

Despite apparent tension this week, Cohen says the relationship between the Obama administration and Israel has remained strong.

“Kerry’s concerns about a threat to a two-state solution is a little behind the times,” said Ed Mast, a volunteer with Seattle MidEast Awareness Campaign, a group calling for equal rights for Palestinians.

“(Kerry) was repeatedly doing damage control, trying to assert that the United States will continue to support Israel and continue to give special treatment to Israel, despite ongoing policies that Israel is violating international law,” Mast said of the speech this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu fired back against the speech, calling it “unbalanced,” while President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, saying in part: “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.”

“Among my fears are that both the United States and Israel are going down paths of less and less democracy and more and more outright conflict between elements of our populations,” commented Mast.

“Time will tell,” countered Lila Cohen. “At AJC, we really see it as an opportunity to offer our expertise and guidance to the Trump administration and hoping they will continue to pursue a two state solution.”

Cohen says a two state solution continues to be the objective of AJC, though the path to get there remains unknown.

“I think everyone’s worst fear is that something would be forced on the Israelis and Palestinians and that a Palestinian state would be created and this state would fail,” she said.

Ed Mast’s vision for a solution revolves around equal rights.

“The first step toward a political solution toward any solution is genuine equal rights. The configuration of the state is less important than that,” he said.

