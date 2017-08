U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on health care while standing with "victims of Obamacare" at the White House on July 24, 2017 in Washington D.C. Photo: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images.

Washington state leaders took to social media after President Donald Trump told the Pentagon to not allow transgender individuals to enlist in the military on Friday.

Trump was unclear, however, whether current openly transgender troops would still be allowed to serve.

Many leaders called Trump's move to ban those new recruits discriminatory.

