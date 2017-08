Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Trump campaign rally on August 31, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump got backlash from Washington state politicians after pardoning former sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona on Friday night.

Arpaio was found guilty of intentionally defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. He was scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Local leaders fired off on Twitter after the announcement.

