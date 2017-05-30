Local businesses endorse former US Attorney Jenny Durkan for Seattle mayor

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan will officially launch her campaign on Friday morning, bringing the total number of candidates in the race to 13. (Photo: KING)

A political group sponsored by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce endorsed former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan for mayor Tuesday.

“In a crowded field, she is a highly competent candidate who stands apart for her gravitas and ability to make tough decisions,” Markham McIntyre, executive director of the Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy (CASE), said in a release.

The group endorsed Durkan, along with three other candidates, based on four core issues: Relieving traffic congestion and improving public transit, getting people out of homelessness and into stable housing, growing local businesses, and upholding Seattle’s values.

Durkan emerged as the establishment candidate and a front runner in a crowded race of 21 candidates. This is the first time she is running for office, but Durkan has been a fixture in Democratic politics in Washington state as a litigator.

CASE also endorsed Dow Constantine for King County executive and Sara Nelson and Lorena Gonzalez for City Council.

