Local businesses endorse former US Attorney Jenny Durkan for Seattle mayor

Allison Sundell , KING 3:46 PM. PDT May 30, 2017

A political group sponsored by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce endorsed former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan for mayor Tuesday.

“In a crowded field, she is a highly competent candidate who stands apart for her gravitas and ability to make tough decisions,” Markham McIntyre, executive director of the Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy (CASE), said in a release.

The group endorsed Durkan, along with three other candidates, based on four core issues: Relieving traffic congestion and improving public transit, getting people out of homelessness and into stable housing, growing local businesses, and upholding Seattle’s values.

Durkan emerged as the establishment candidate and a front runner in a crowded race of 21 candidates. This is the first time she is running for office, but Durkan has been a fixture in Democratic politics in Washington state as a litigator.

CASE also endorsed Dow Constantine for King County executive and Sara Nelson and Lorena Gonzalez for City Council.

