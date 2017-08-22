LIVE BLOG: Rally for President Donald Trump in Phoenix

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave outside Air Force One at Sky Harbor in Phoenix Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Supporters have arrived at the Phoenix Convention Center for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Tuesday evening.

He is scheduled to speak at the convention center at 7 p.m. Here's a list of what you can't bring inside.

Hundreds of people are gathered downtown, whether to attend the event in support of the president or to protest against him.

RELATED: What to know about President Trump's visit to Phoenix

6:05 p.m.

The rally at the Phoenix Convention Center has begun and the presidential motorcade is set to leave the Omni Montelucia to head toward downtown.

Arizona State Treasurer and Trump campaign COO Jeff DeWit welcomed the crowd to the event.

Phoenix fire officials said they have treated 26 people for heat-related symptoms outside the rally.

5:50 p.m.

Protesters are making their voices heard outside the Phoenix Convention Center, where President Donald Trump is set to speak in just over an hour.

Protestors are chanting "Donald Trump has got to go" as rally attendees head inside the venue #12News pic.twitter.com/lUpgKtvEMD — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyEdsitty) August 23, 2017

Inside the convention center, Trump supporters have filed in, awaiting the 6 p.m. start of the rally program.

4:55 p.m.

Protesters inflated balloons depicting Trump in KKK robes and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in MCSO inmate outfits. The balloons are in downtown near the Phoenix Convention Center.

Balloons depicting President Trump and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in KKK and MCSO jail clothing, respectively. Protesters set up the balloons at Third and Monroe streets in Phoenix Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: Yolanda Garcia/12 News)

4:20 p.m.

The crowd outside the Phoenix Convention Center is growing. Some are waiting to get in and others are making their displeasure heard, but they're all out in the heat.

This will give you an idea of the size of the line to get into the #TrumpinPhx event. This is a timelapse of a quarter of it. #12News pic.twitter.com/N7nn2pthkt — chadbricks (@chadbricks) August 22, 2017

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump has left Sky Harbor in a government vehicle. Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey both greeted him after Air Force One landed.

The three left in a limo together from the airport, according to a government spokesperson.

He is expected to speak in three hours at the Phoenix Convention Center, but went to the Omni Montelucia, where he is expected to stay the night after the event.

3:45 p.m.

Air Force One has landed at Sky Harbor from Yuma, where President Trump toured U.S. Customs and Border Protection equipment and met with Marines stationed there. Vice President Mike Pence arrived just before 3:30 p.m. onboard Air Force Two.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has said he will not be at the rally, welcomed Pence to Phoenix.

Happy to welcome my good friend, Vice President Pence, to Arizona! @VP pic.twitter.com/pSTnApEF3l — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 22, 2017

It's not clear what path President Trump will take to downtown Phoenix. He arrived almost an hour ahead of schedule.

His campaign, which has paid for and set up the rally, has not given a list of speakers yet.

© 2017 KPNX-TV