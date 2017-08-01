Live blog: Primary election 2017

If you are viewing this story in the KING 5 app, click here.
Track the August 1 primary with live coverage from KING 5 crews, candidates, and area leaders.
There's 192 races across 18 counties in Washington state, including several high-profile races locally, such as Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett mayors, Seattle City Council, and Proposition 1, the King County arts tax.
Initial election results will come in between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday, and can be viewed here. Additional results will be released daily at 4:30 p.m.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs