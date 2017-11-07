KING
LIVE BLOG: Election day across Western Washington

It's Election Eve in Washington state, and ballots are already being processed.

KING 4:12 PM. PST November 07, 2017

Election day has arrived, and candidates are making the final push before ballots are due.

Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m., with an initial round of ballot returns expected to be released shortly afterwards.

We will be following all the big races with live coverage on king5.com and the KING 5 Facebook page beginning at 7:45 p.m. Coverage will continue on KONG at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on KING 5 at 11 p.m.

 

