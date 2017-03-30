Legislature passes bill to protect consumers from auto fraud

The Washington state Capitol building in Olympia, Wash. (Credit: KING)

Change is under way for the auto industry in Washington state.

The state legislature voted Thursday to eliminate the wholesale auto dealers license, which allows individuals to buy vehicles from licensed dealers, for instance at auction, and sell those vehicles to other licensed dealers, such as retailers.

The Senate passed House Bill 1722 sending it to Governor Jay Inslee's desk.

The vote follows reports by KING 5 examining the more than 700 percent increase in wholesale auto dealer license holders in three years, fueled largely by out of state applicants who often never set foot in the state.

Several of those dealers had been connected to complaints of theft, fraud, turned back odometers, and washed titles around the country.

"I was pleased to see the bill pass," said Sponsor Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma. "Our wholesale licenses were being used to facilitate illegal activities all over the country, and hopefully, this bill will put a stop to it."



Under HB 1722, the Department of Licensing would stop issuing new wholesale auto dealer licenses this July and phase out existing licenses by the end of 2019.

"This is a big step to protect consumers, and we're pleased that the legislature acted," said DOL Policy Director Toni Sermonti. "This will eliminate Washington as a state of opportunity for people around the country who never come to our state, from abusing a Washington dealer license and giving our state a bad name."

The Washington Independent Auto Dealer's Association also expressed its support of the legislation. Executive Director Todd Elliott said the wholesale vehicle dealers license "was doing a disservice for Washington dealers who were trying to do legitimate work."

Elliott added that historically some retailers relied on wholesale auto dealers for inventory, but Elliott said the internet now allows those retailers to purchase cars wholesale themselves through online auctions, eliminating the need for the wholesale auto dealers license.

Washington state has about 1,600 retail dealers according to Elliott, all of whom can purchase vehicles wholesale using the retail license.

Wholesale vehicle dealers who wish to remain in business can obtain a retail dealer license, which comes with stricter requirements.

© 2017 KING-TV