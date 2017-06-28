Lawmakers propose mental health co-responders to help law enforcement

Photo: file

New state legislation was introduced Wednesday that would help law enforcement officers avoid using deadly force by adding mental health professionals as "co-responders."



A legislative task force led by Sen. David Frockt and Rep. Roger Goodman recommended recognizing and better understanding the impact of mental health in deadly force situations. Senate Bill 5970 and House Bill 2234 address the need for a focus on mental health concerns.



"When officers respond to calls where someone is known to be dealing with mental health issues, the presence of a mental health professional might help make the difference in whether the situation escalates or de-escalates," Frockt said in a statement.

Mental health professionals would receive special training and help with crisis intervention, follow-up investigations, and sharing best practices with police officials.

If approved, the legislation would provide two state law enforcement agencies with grant money to launch a pilot program. The agencies would be required to create four intervention teams, complete with a crisis intervention-trained police officer and a mental health professional.

Other states like California, Wisconsin, Maine, Utah, Texas and Florida have similar programs in place, which have helped get people connected with services rather than lethal force or jail time.

“The debate about police use of deadly force continues, but there are other tools we can begin using today to drive down the incidents of violent interactions with police,” Goodman, said. “Deploying mental health professionals with law enforcement as ‘co-responder’ teams in specific critical types of incidents should help reduce violent interactions and deaths in our communities.”

