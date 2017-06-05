Leaders write letter on Paris climate agreement: ‘We are still in'

Washington state heavyweights Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft, and REI were among the businesses telling the international community they will adhere to the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

In an open letter unveiled Monday, more than 1,000 businesses, U.S. governors, mayors, investors, and universities vow, "We are still in."

"In December 2015 in Paris, world leaders signed the first global commitment to fight climate change," the letter said, "Nations – inspired by the actions of local and regional governments, along with businesses – came to recognize that fighting climate change brings significant economic and public health benefits."

The letter maintained that President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord, is "out of step with what is happening in the United States." The message sought to reassure the international community that the U.S. will remain a leader in the effort to cut greenhouse gasses.

"We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company and to the Paris Agreement's ultimate success," said Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, shortly after Trump made his announcement. "Our experience shows us that these investments and innovations are good for our planet, our company, our customers and the economy."

