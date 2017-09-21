Lawmakers, Dreamers fight to save DACA

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell demanded action Thursday to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Members of Washington state's congressional delegation are urging Republicans to work with Democrats to come up with a legislative fix to make the program permanent.

President Trump rescinded DACA on September 5.

About 17,000 people in Washington and 800,000 nationwide are in the program.

