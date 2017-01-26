King County Sheriff on immigration executive order

King County Sheriff John Urquhart. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary cities continues to draw sharp reaction across both sides of the debate.

King County Sheriff John Urquhart sat down with KING 5 to explain the current policy, and why he believes the new executive action will not have a direct impact on local policing, other than the risk of federal dollars.

Current policy and protocol of Sheriff’s Department and Jail

Why local agencies do not inquire about immigration status

What happens if suspect is booked on a felony, and it’s uncovered the individual is in the country illegally?

Importance of local, federal partnership; respecting the will of people in Washington State

Note, policies vary across agencies and jails. KING 5 is beginning to compile individual policies for agencies in Western Washington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office also says its department does not ask nor report immigration status, nor does it honor ICE retainer requests.

When a suspect is booked into a jail and fingerprinted, fingerprints are sent out to various federal agencies. Sources at ICE say it’s then up to agents to scan and research the rooster. As for how this new executive order affects the federal agency's day-to-day operations, agents are still awaiting guidance on implementation.

