Urquhart trails Johanknecht for King County Sheriff

King County Sheriff John Urquhart and King County Sheriff's Office Major Mitzi Johanknecht (Credit: KING)

Early returns show current King County Sheriff John Urquhart trailing challenger Mitzi Johanknecht.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Johanknecht held 52% of the vote while Urquhart had 48%.

Urquhart, a 41-year law enforcement veteran, is wrapping up his first term as King County Sheriff. He served for several years previously as the office's public information officer.

Johanknecht has spent 32 years in law enforcement and is a major in the sheriff's office commanding the southwest precinct. Johanknecht campaigned for Urquhart in 2013 but says she did not see the transparency in the department that was promised.

© 2017 KING-TV