King County judge rules initiative to ban safe injection sites is invalid

Lawmakers visited a safe injection site and treatment center in Vancouver B.C. Photo: Lisa Herbold. (Photo: Custom)

A King County Superior Court judge ruled on Monday that Initiative 27, which would prohibit funding and operation of safe injection sites, is invalid and cannot be on the ballot.

Judge Veronica Alicea Galvan cited Washington state law, which says local legislative bodies have the authority to determine budgets, and I-27 “impinges” on legislative authority of the county.

“I-27 in its entirety extends beyond the scope of the local initiative power,” Galvan wrote in the ruling.

Galvan also wrote that state law gives governing officials decision-making authority on public health measures, and I-27 interferes with the health board and County Council’s duties and obligations.

However, Galvan wrote that the court was not issuing an opinion on whether the injection site proposal should be implemented.

The King County Board of Health approved a recommendation in January for two safe injection sites, which would allow people to consume drugs under medication supervision. Critics say the proposal would enable drug users.

