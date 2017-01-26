King County elections experiments with prepaid mail-in ballots

King County Ballot. (Photo: KING)

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. – Mail-in ballots went out this week in two King County special elections with something a little different on the return envelope – prepaid postage.

The 65,000 ballots are part of a pilot program to see if prepaid postage would work in Washington state. Election officials hope the move would increase voter turnout.

King County election officials say they've been wanting to test this out for a while. It's costing them up to $12,000 to send prepaid envelopes to voters in two special elections in Shoreline and Maple Valley.

If King County had sent out prepaid envelopes in this past general election it would have cost them up to nearly $300,000. However, the cost is really dependent on turnout. The more ballots that are turned in, the more postage is charged and the higher the cost.

There are a lot of arguments as to why Washington should pay for prepaid postage. Some think they shouldn't have to pay to vote. Some can't afford 49 cent stamps. Some can't drive to get stamps. And some people, mostly younger voters, may not have stamps, because they don't mail things frequently.

King County is hopeful that prepaid postage would increase voter turnout among those groups, but the purpose of this month's test is to see if the post office will postmark the prepaid mail. The post office does not always postmark prepaid mail, such as advertisements. It's not as high priority as postmarking first class mail, which prohibits someone from using the same stamp twice.

It's important for ballots be postmarked, as it’s the primary way elections officials determine if a ballot was sent in on time.

