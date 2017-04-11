King County Council kills controversial arts tax

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

The King County Council budget chair dropped a controversial arts tax measure from committee Tuesday, effectively killing the legislation, according to a council release.

King County Executive Dow Constantine has been seeking a $469 million boost, thanks to an increase of 0.1 percent in the county sales tax. Multiple council members had bristled at the suggestion.

“This is the wrong proposal at the wrong time," Council member Dave Upthegrove, who chairs the committee, said in a statement. "As currently configured, the funding is distributed in an unfair manner that hurts, rather than helps, our efforts to achieve equity. The sales tax burdens working class folks the most, yet the lowest income parts of our county continue to be neglected.”

Upthegrove said he's willing to reconsider the legislation in 2018.

