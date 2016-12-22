Kayaktivists held signs that said, "Thanks Obama," praising the president for a ban on drilling. (Photo: KING)

The waters off West Seattle became ground zero for the Arctic drilling debate as teams of kayaktivists waged a David versus Goliath fight against Shell's Polar Pioneer oil rig.

A year and a half later, the same kayaktivists returned to make a new statement about President Barack Obama’s action announced Tuesday to block future leases in millions of acres in the Atlantic Ocean and Arctic, indefinitely banning oil drilling.

“We do a lot of work putting pressure on public officials to do the right thing,” said Bill Moyer of Vashon Island. “It's important that when they do that, we have the courtesy to say thank you.”

Moyer whose “Backbone Campaign” led efforts to train and mobile climate activists last year, gathered Wednesday with a group of supporters to paddle a “Thanks Obama” sign off Alki Beach.

“I think it's going to be a powerful part of his legacy, and we're all here because we risked life and limb last year to send that message really loud and clear to the White House,” Moyer continued.

The outgoing President used a little-known provision of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953—that allows executive action to stop offshore drilling. It's a move that comes weeks before the next administration takes over; President-elect Trump has promised to roll back federal regulations and ramp up energy exploration.

Related: What is Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act?

While some analysts predict the action could be difficult for the next administration to undo, others are predicting a legal fight that could last years. Existing leases are not affected by the new ban.

Related: More on fight ahead from the New York Times

Congress, currently Republican controlled, could also amend the law. That likely wouldn’t happen without a drawn-out fight either, but Alaska’s two Republican Senators are already promising to explore all options.

“We cannot let this stand, period,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Tuesday. “As the incoming administration begins to set its priorities, we will look critically at all efforts, all steps to reverse this shortsighted, wrongheaded decision."

“What they are focused on is the opinion of the coastal elites, who are doing just fine thank you very much, take precedence over hardworking Americans and Alaskans who are going to be really, really negatively impacted by this," said junior Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan.



“It may be able to be undone, but the delay would be multiple years,” said Moyer.

It's something that Moyer says buys environmentalists time.

“Our region has been mobilized against fossil fuel expansion and extraction and infrastructure and transport. The people of the Salish Sea, Cascadia, Puget Sound...we’re looking for a future that is beyond fossil fuels.



While many unknowns remain, local kayaktivists are claiming victory, this week, and predict ramped up activism in the year ahead.



“We have to resist the worst, we have oppose the worse, and we have to propose alternatives and draw people to that vision,” said Moyer.

Copyright 2016 KING