Former US Attorney Jenny Durkan joining Seattle mayor's race

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan is expected to announce Friday she will run for Seattle mayor. Durkan would likely become an immediate front runner in the now congested mayor’s race.

The news comes the same week that Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not seek re-election as he battles allegations he sexually abused teens in the 1980s.

Durkan is the former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009. During her term, she helped lead the federal efforts to reform the Seattle Police Department by suing the city after numerous civil rights complaints. That led to the current consent decree.

Durkan was believed to be the first openly gay U.S. Attorney at that time and also gained a reputation as being tough on cybercrime. She stepped down in 2014 and has been working in private practice since.

She had previously been a significant Democratic booster and is the daughter of Martin Durkan, who was a powerful, longtime state lawmaker.

At least a dozen candidates have declared including former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn.

The filing deadline for candidates is May 19, and the first big test is the August primary.

